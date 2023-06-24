(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) At least two people were killed in a shooting in the Spanish town of Alella located in the country's eastern province of Barcelona, media report.

The shooting occurred on Friday evening, when a group of men went to a house where they shot and killed another man, the El Pais newspaper reported on Friday citing police sources.

One of the assailants was also hit in an exchange of shots and died shortly thereafter.

Police also found drugs at the site of the shooting.

A criminal investigation is underway. Police believe that the shooting was a confrontation between drug gangs, El Pais said.