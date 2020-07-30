Shooting in St. Louis, Missouri Leaves 3 People Dead, 1 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A deadly Wednesday shooting in St. Louis, Missouri killed three people and injured on more, local media has reported, citing the police.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper, the police received reports about the shootout in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in the northern party of the US city at around 14:00 local time (19:00 GMT).

Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said, as cited by the newspaper, that all victims were male, and the injured person suffered wounds to a leg.

The reasons behind the shooting remain unknown, but authorities said that the incident involved a dispute between two different groups.

No suspects were in custody, but the police recovered one firearm from the scene.