Shooting in Stockholm Suburbs Results in One Person Dead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in the suburbs of Stockholm, the Swedish police inform.

According to a statement on the police website, a total of three people were wounded in a shooting in the Vallingby suburban district on Saturday.

Later, a 20-year-old man died at the hospital from the wounds he sustained during the shooting, the Swedish police said.