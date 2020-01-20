Shooting in Texas Nightclub Kills Two People, Injures Five More - San Antonio Police

Two people were killed and five more were injured in a shooting incident at a club in the central Texan city of San Antonio, the local police department said on Sunday night

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Two people were killed and five more were injured in a shooting incident at a club in the central Texan city of San Antonio, the local police department said on Sunday night.

"About 8 o'clock or so we got a call for shots fired at the club. It was some type of concert going on in there. There was an altercation between a group or individuals. One person at least pulled out a gun, started shooting.

Don't know if that was at a specific individual or just shooting indiscriminately. Seven people were shot. Two dead, five at local hospitals,"�San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters as seen in a video shared by San Antonio Police Department's official Twitter account.

McManus also stated that all information was preliminary and "subject to change" as the investigation was still ongoing. The chief also confirmed that police were in search of one suspect.