UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shooting In Toronto Leaves 16-Year Old Boy Seriously Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Shooting in Toronto Leaves 16-Year Old Boy Seriously Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) An unknown assailant opened fire at pedestrians in the Canadian city of Toronto, leaving a 16-year-old boy seriously injured, Canadian media reported on Friday.

"Our investigation is underway, and what we believe happened is four young men were crossing the street and they were approached by a vehicle.

One of the suspects in the vehicle opened fire on the four young men, and one of the males was shot," police inspector Jim Gotell was quoted as saying by the Global news agency.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10.30 p.m. local time (03:30 GMT on Saturday) in the north of Toronto.

The injured teen has been taken to a hospital, and police are currently investigating the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Vehicle Young Toronto Media

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

52 minutes ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

1 hour ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

1 hour ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

1 hour ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.