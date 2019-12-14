Shooting in Toronto Leaves 16-Year Old Boy Seriously Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) An unknown assailant opened fire at pedestrians in the Canadian city of Toronto, leaving a 16-year-old boy seriously injured, Canadian media reported on Friday.

"Our investigation is underway, and what we believe happened is four young men were crossing the street and they were approached by a vehicle.

One of the suspects in the vehicle opened fire on the four young men, and one of the males was shot," police inspector Jim Gotell was quoted as saying by the Global news agency.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10.30 p.m. local time (03:30 GMT on Saturday) in the north of Toronto.

The injured teen has been taken to a hospital, and police are currently investigating the attack.