LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The shooting in the UK city of Plymouth is not considered to be an act of terrorism, Shaun Sawyer, the chief constable of the Devon and Cornwall police, said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, a shooter, identified as 22-year-old Jake Davison, killed five people, including a three-year-old girl, at Biddick Drive in Plymouth's Keyham area, and then took his own life.

"We are at the moment not considering terrorism or a relationship with any far-right group or any such other group," Sawyer told a press conference.

According to the police, after murdering the first victim, with whom he was acquainted, at an address at Biddick Drive, Davison left the crime scene and went on to shoot a young child and her male relative.

Davison then shot two local residents, a man and a woman, further down the street. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter later gunned down a man and a woman, the former died on the scene and the latter passed away at a hospital. Davison ended his killing spree by turning his firearm, described as a pump-action shotgun, on himself. He is said to have been a firearm license-holder, although it is unknown if he used his licensed weapon in the shooting.