Shooting In US Buffalo's Supermarket Results In 10 People Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Shooting in US Buffalo's Supermarket Results in 10 People Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) At least 10 people fell victims to a shooting in a supermarket in the American city of Buffalo, local news agency Buffalo News reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement sources.

The media cited police as saying that a man wearing body armor entered a Tops Friendly Market after 2:30 p.

m. EST (18:30 GMT) and opened fire with a rifle, resulting in 10 people, including one police officer, dead and three injured.

The suspect was killed on-site, while two of the injured persons remains in critical condition, police said.

