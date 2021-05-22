Shooting in US' Minneapolis Kills 2, Injures 8 - Police

Two people died and eight others were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity as a result of shooting in downtown Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, local police said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Two people died and eight others were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity as a result of shooting in downtown Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, local police said on Saturday.

"10 victims total.

No active threat now. 7 at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 at local hospital in critical & 2 deceased," Minneapolis Police tweeted.

The police did not provide any details on the shooter, but said that order has been "fully restored" to the scene and surrounding areas.