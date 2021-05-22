UrduPoint.com
Shooting In US' Minneapolis Kills 2, Injures 8 - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:41 PM

Shooting in US' Minneapolis Kills 2, Injures 8 - Police

Two people died and eight others were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity as a result of shooting in downtown Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, local police said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) Two people died and eight others were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity as a result of shooting in downtown Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, local police said on Saturday.

"10 victims total.

No active threat now. 7 at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 1 at local hospital in critical & 2 deceased," Minneapolis Police tweeted.

The police did not provide any details on the shooter, but said that order has been "fully restored" to the scene and surrounding areas.

More Stories From World

