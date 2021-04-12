UrduPoint.com
Shooting In US State Of Georgia Leaves 3 Officers Injured, 1 Man Dead - State Agency

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:13 PM

A police chase that ended in a shooting has left three police officers injured and one person dead, with the suspect in custody, the state's Bureau of Investigations said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) A police chase that ended in a shooting has left three police officers injured and one person dead, with the suspect in custody, the state's Bureau of Investigations said on Monday.

"Three officers are injured. One man is dead. One man is in custody," the bureau said via Twitter.

Earlier the bureau said it had sent its agents to investigate the incident in Georgia's Caroll County, near the city of Atlanta.

According to local media reports, the Georgia State Patrol began pursuing the vehicle at around 3:30 a.m. local time, with the suspect clocking speeds of up to 111 miles per hour (179 kilometers per hour).

A passenger in the suspect's car opened on the police vehicles, striking three officers, according to the reports. One of the suspects is dead and the other is in custody, the reports said.

