Shooting Incident Reported Close To Kabul Airport
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Al Arabiya reported a shooting incident in the vicinity of the Kabul airport amid the ongoing evacuation of foreign diplomats.
No other details are available so far.
