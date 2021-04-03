Shooting Leaves 2 Men, 1 Woman in Maryland Near Washington D.C. - Police

Three people were shot dead early on Saturday in the US state of Maryland's Prince George's county, bordering on eastern Washington D.C., the police said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) Three people were shot dead early on Saturday in the US state of Maryland's Prince George's county, bordering on eastern Washington D.C., the police said.

"Preliminarily, detectives don't believe this is a random crime," a police tweet read.

The police said that patrol officers heard gunshots in the 5500 block of Sheriff Road at around 3:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT).

They checked the area to find three men inside a car and a woman outside, all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on scene.