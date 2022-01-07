UrduPoint.com

Shooting, Loud Explosions Heard In Kazakhstan's Almaty - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Sounds of shooting and loud explosions are heard in Almaty, Kazakh media reported on Thursday.

The Vlast newspaper said that witnesses report occasional shots fired in several city districts, while the newspaper's correspondent said loud explosions and shooting were heard in the vicinity of one of the oldest streets in Almaty.

