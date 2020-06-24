UrduPoint.com
Shooting Near Seattle's CHOP Protest Area Leaves 1 Man Injured - Police

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:34 AM

A shooting just outside a protester-held area in downtown Seattle on Tuesday morning has left one person injured in the third such incident in the past three days, local police and medics reported

SEATTLE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A shooting just outside a protester-held area in downtown Seattle on Tuesday morning has left one person injured in the third such incident in the past three days, local police and medics reported.

"Officers investigating a shooting at 11 Avenue/East Denny Way. Reports of one person injured," the Seattle Police Department said via Twitter on Tuesday.

A local hospital said in a statement that the adult male injured in the shooting incident is "currently in satisfactory condition."

According to the medics that responded to the incident, the shooting took place near the Cal Anderson Park, which is a part of the self-proclaimed autonomous area in Seattle known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP).

Protesters have taken over the six-block area after the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody prompted protests against police brutality. However, the protests turned into riots, complete with violence against police and civilians, as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting. Police has vacated the area and CHOP is has been patrolled by private armed individuals.

Two shootings in CHOP over the weekend left one person dead and two more injured, prompting the Seattle authorities to announce their intent to reclaim the area.

In all three cases, the shooters fled the scene. Neither protest leaders nor police comment on circumstances and possible motives for the incidents.

