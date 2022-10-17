Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) At least eight people were injured in a shooting near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to the city authorities.

"Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the city of Harrisonburg said in a statement on social media.

According to the release, the suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to Harrisonburg police, the wounded are aged 18 to 27 and have all been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover," James Madison University said in a Sunday statement.

According to the university's safety update, the shooting occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday (06:20 GMT), when the suspect fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university campus.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.