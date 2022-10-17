UrduPoint.com

Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured In Virginia - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Shooting Near University Campus Leaves 8 Injured in Virginia - Authorities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) At least eight people were injured in a shooting near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to the city authorities.

"Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon following a shooting in the 1500 block of Devon Lane that left eight individuals with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," the city of Harrisonburg said in a statement on social media.

According to the release, the suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to Harrisonburg police, the wounded are aged 18 to 27 and have all been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"While the victims from this incident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are not students currently enrolled at James Madison University, it is important to keep them in your thoughts as they recover," James Madison University said in a Sunday statement.

According to the university's safety update, the shooting occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday (06:20 GMT), when the suspect fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering near the university campus.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Social Media Harrisonburg Virginia Madison Sunday All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 day ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.