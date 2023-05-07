Shooting Occurs at Shopping Mall in Texas - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) A shooting has occurred at a shopping center in Allen, Texas, local police inform.

"Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update," the Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday.

A spokesperson of the Collin County Sheriff's Office told Fox news that there were "some" victims at the mall, their condition is unknown.