Shooting Outside Elementary School in Vancouver Leaves 2 Injured - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Two people were injured in a shooting outside the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School in Vancouver, Washington, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"Clark County Deputies responded to a shooting at 2215 NE 104th street (Sara J Elementary). Deputies arrived and located two victims. A description of the suspect and suspect vehicle was obtained. The suspect was located and a pursuit ensued. The suspect eventually stopped at Padden Parkway and Andresen Road and appears to have shot himself," the sheriff's office said on Tuesday afternoon.

No students were injured in the shooting. Local media reported that school staff were not hurt either.

"There is no active threat to citizens at this time related to this incident and no active shooter at the elementary school. The school had already been let out and most of the student body had left. The victims were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries," the police statement says.