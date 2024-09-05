Shooting reported at US high school, suspect in custody

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) US police and ambulances rushed to a high school in Georgia on Wednesday after reports of an active shooter and possible injuries, with students evacuated from the scene and one suspect taken into custody.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was responding to a "shooting" at Apalachee High School in the state's Barrow County.

"We have agents on site assisting local, state, and Federal law enforcement w/ the investigation. One suspect in custody," the GBI said in a post on social media.

Earlier, US media reported school authorities had sent a message to parents saying they were enforcing a "hard lockdown after reports of gunfire."

"Law enforcement is here. Please do not attempt to come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area," it added.

CNN, citing the local sheriff's office, reported that there had been casualties, without providing further details.

At least one air ambulance took a patient from the scene, according to footage from the scene.

The school is located in the town of Winder, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, the state capital.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on X that state agencies were responding to the incident.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting.

Local television footage showed ambulances driving across a school field, and scores of vehicles parked around the school.

A crowd of people was visible on the football field.