Shooting Takes Place In Sudan's Capital Near Security Service Headquarters - Reports

Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:37 PM

A shooting has taken place in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, near the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources

A shooting has taken place in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, near the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

"A shooting [has occurred] in the area of NISS headquarters in Khartoum," the sources said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

