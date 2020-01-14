Shooting Takes Place In Sudan's Capital Near Security Service Headquarters - Reports
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:37 PM
A shooting has taken place in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, near the headquarters of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Al-Jazeera broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources
