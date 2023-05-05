UrduPoint.com

Shootings In US State Of Georgia Result In 4 Fatalities - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Four people were killed as a result of several violent incidents on Thursday in the US state of Georgia, local media reported.

Officials said that a man killed three adults before killing himself in the city of Moultrie, according to the reports.

The individual, whose name has not been disclosed, murdered his mother and grandmother, the report cited Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock as saying.

After that first tragic incident, the man went to a local McDonald's and killed a woman before committing suicide, Brock added.

It is unclear whether this person knew the woman he killed, the report said.

A separate media report, citing witnesses, added that the killer was an employee at the same McDonald's. 

