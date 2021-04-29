Shootout at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Kills One Kyrgyz Citizen, Injures 16 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) One citizen of Kyrgyzstan died and 16 more got injured following a shootout at the country's border with Tajikistan on Thursday, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"As of 18-00 local time, (12:00 PM GMT) five more people have been admitted to a hospital in Batken [town], one of them died. Another injured person was admitted to a hospital in Leilek. The total number of victims is 17," the ministry's spokesperson said.