Shootout At Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Kills One Kyrgyz Citizen, Injures 16 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Shootout at Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Kills One Kyrgyz Citizen, Injures 16 - Health Ministry

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) One citizen of Kyrgyzstan died and 16 more got injured following a shootout at the country's border with Tajikistan on Thursday, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"As of 18-00 local time, (12:00 PM GMT) five more people have been admitted to a hospital in Batken [town], one of them died. Another injured person was admitted to a hospital in Leilek. The total number of victims is 17," the ministry's spokesperson said.

