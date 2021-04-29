UrduPoint.com
Shootout Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Ongoing In Another Kyrgyz Region - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

A shootout between Tajik and Kyrgyz border forces are ongoing in another region of Kyrgyzstan Leikel the 24.kg news outlet reported on Thursday, citing the government's representative in the Batken region, Omurbek Suvanaliyev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) A shootout between Tajik and Kyrgyz border forces are ongoing in another region of Kyrgyzstan Leikel the 24.kg news outlet reported on Thursday, citing the government's representative in the Batken region, Omurbek Suvanaliyev.

According to 24.kg, the shootout in two villages of the Leikel region started at 19:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and is still ongoing. Moreover, Tajik helicopters were spotted in other villages of Leikel.

