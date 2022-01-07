UrduPoint.com

Shootout Near Almaty Results in 1 Looter Dead, Police Officer Injured - Reports

Kazakhstan's law enforcement officers in the Almaty region engaged in a shootout with looters, leaving one aggressor killed and one policeman wounded, Khabar 24 broadcaster said on Friday citing sources at Kazakh Counter terrorist force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's law enforcement officers in the Almaty region engaged in a shootout with looters, leaving one aggressor killed and one policeman wounded, Khabar 24 broadcaster said on Friday citing sources at Kazakh Counter terrorist force.

According to the broadcaster, police stopped a car without license plates and found stolen household appliances in the trunk, leading to their detention. En route to the police station, the car came under fire from unknown assailants which killed one of the detained looters and injured one police officer.

