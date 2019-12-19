UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shootout Near Security Service Office In Moscow: Russian Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:23 PM

Shootout near security service office in Moscow: Russian media

Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Gunfire broke out in central Moscow near an office of the FSB security service Thursday, with armed officers seen running through a busy shopping area, according to Russian media and footage on social media.

Several videos shot from different vantage points showed armed men running out of the office as gunfire rang out, with some reports saying there were casualties.

There has been no official comment about the incident.

Authorities have closed traffic on the Bolshaya Lubyanka street, the official Moscow traffic Twitter account said, without giving any reason.

An AFP correspondent at the scene said police have cordoned off the area of the incident and were not letting pedestrians pass, while three ambulances were going to the site.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Social Media Twitter Traffic SITE Media From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Pakista ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ladies Club outlines strategic goals, visi ..

40 minutes ago

Commissioning of 3d Unit of Finnish Olkiluoto NPP ..

5 minutes ago

India immorally, illegally annexed IOK: APHC

5 minutes ago

Govt, masses responsible for strengthening nationa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.