BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The shootout on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan has stopped, the administration of Kyrgyzstan's Batken Region said Wednesday.

"Currently, the shootout has stopped. According to border guards, there are no casualties. It is quiet at other sections of the border," the administration said.

On Wednesday morning, the border service of Kyrgyzstan reported a shootout between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards.