LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) A fire broke out in a shopping center in London's Stratford district, prompting its evacuation, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said on Sunday.

"Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop on Montifichet Road in Stratford.

Firefighters tackled a small fire within a shop on the first floor of a shopping centre. The shopping centre was evacuated and no injuries were reported," the LFB said in a statement.

The firefighting brigade was called at around 10 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT), the statement read, adding that the blaze was taken under control by 11:44.

An investigation was launched into the incident to establish the cause of the fire.