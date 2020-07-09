UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopping Festival Of Int'l Fair To Be Open Online, Offline In China

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:10 PM

Shopping festival of int'l fair to be open online, offline in China

The Western China International Fair (WCIF), a major international event held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, will have a shopping festival scheduled to open on July 18

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Western China International Fair (WCIF), a major international event held in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, will have a shopping festival scheduled to open on July 18.

The WCIF Hi-Go Shopping Festival, which will be held both online and offline, attracts nearly 300 companies from 20 countries and regions to register for participation, according to the information office of the Sichuan provincial government.

Registered international companies are from France, Italy, Germany, Morocco, Belgium and other countries and regions.

Livestreaming shows will be held for seven days on the internet platforms of Taobao, Kuaishou and Douyin, also known as TikTok.

Celebrities and popular internet anchors will join in the activities.

Offline activities will be from July 18 to 20 in downtown Chengdu, where specialties and poverty alleviation-related products will be on display.

Established in 2000, the WCIF, organized by China's National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has become an important platform for western China to promote investment, carry out cooperation and conduct diplomacy.

Related Topics

Internet China France Germany Chengdu Italy Belgium Morocco July Commerce Event From Government

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

1 hour ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

2 hours ago

DRAP urged to take emergency steps for approving c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.