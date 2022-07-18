Shopping Mall Shooting in Indiana Leaves At Least Three Dead - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) At least three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Greenwood, in the US state of Indiana, local media report.

The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT) on Sunday inside the Greenwood Park Mall, The Indianapolis Star reported citing Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison.

The gunman and three other people are dead, while two others were injured, according to Ison.

"It appears that he (gunman) had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Ison said as quoted by The Indianapolis Star.

According to police, an armed bystander "observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter."

Meanwhile, WMAQ-TV reported citing police on Sunday that two people died from the injuries sustained in the Greenwood shooting, while another two people were wounded.

The Greenwood Park Mall is located south of Indianapolis.