UrduPoint.com

Shopping Mall Shooting In Indiana Leaves At Least Three Dead - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Shopping Mall Shooting in Indiana Leaves At Least Three Dead - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) At least three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Greenwood, in the US state of Indiana, local media report.

The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT) on Sunday inside the Greenwood Park Mall, The Indianapolis Star reported citing Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison.

The gunman and three other people are dead, while two others were injured, according to Ison.

"It appears that he (gunman) had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Ison said as quoted by The Indianapolis Star.

According to police, an armed bystander "observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter."

Meanwhile, WMAQ-TV reported citing police on Sunday that two people died from the injuries sustained in the Greenwood shooting, while another two people were wounded.

The Greenwood Park Mall is located south of Indianapolis.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Died Progress Indianapolis Sunday Media From Court P

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

8 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

21 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

21 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

1 day ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.