Shopping Spree In Syria's Former Rebel Heartland

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Sarmada, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Crowds of visitors wander brilliantly lit shopping aisles, stunned by the abundance of goods on offer in the heart of the former rebel stronghold in northwest Syria.

Dana, near Sarmada in Idlib province, is less than 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of second city Aleppo, but had been cut off from the rest of the country until the fall of president Bashar al-Assad less than a week ago.

It is a major shopping centre because of its proximity to the border with Turkey.

You can pay for your purchases in Turkish lira or in US Dollars, and all the big Names are available, brought in from Syria's neighbour.

Everything from clothes to electrical goods to furniture is on display in main street stores and four shopping malls with gleaming windows.

"It's a long time since I have seen so many things," said 54-year-old mother Aisha Darkalt, visiting from Aleppo with her family.

"The kids, they don't know where to look... It's hard to imagine all this was so close. We never left Aleppo any more."

Aleppo, the first city to be taken by the rebels in their lightning offensive that ended decades of rule by the Assad clan, still has just three hours of electricity a day.

But bright lights, pink fabric flowers and flashy garlands adorn the shopping malls of nearby Dana after 13 years of deprivation in the rest of the country, which has been ravaged by a civil war that broke out in 2011.

