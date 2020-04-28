Shops in France Will Gradually Start to Reopen From May 11 - Prime Minister

Shops in France will gradually be allowed to reopen from May 11 as the country looks to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Shops in France will gradually be allowed to reopen from May 11 as the country looks to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.

"Shops will open from May 11. All except cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen from May 11," the prime minister said to the National Assembly while presenting the government's plans to lift the social distancing measures.

The prime minister added that all those using public transport must wear a protective mask that covers their nose and mouth, even as the lockdown measures are being lifted.

"Wearing masks will become mandatory in public transport - both in the subway and on buses," Philippe said.

After May 11, public gatherings will still be limited to a maximum of 10 people and major events of a religious nature will be forbidden until June 2.

Additionally, cinemas, theaters, museums and concert venues will not reopen after May 11.

The prime minister also stated that the government proposes to extend the state of health emergency until July 24, in order to limit inter-regional travel.

"It will be necessary to limit travel between regions or departments. To that end, I will propose to parliament a law to extend the state of health emergency until July 24. It will be submitted next week," the prime minister said.

On Monday, public health officials in France confirmed more than 3,700 new cases of the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of positive tests reported since the start of the outbreak above 165,000.

The COVID-19 death toll in France stands at 23,293. In total, 437 new deaths were reported on Monday, up from the 242 fatalities confirmed on Sunday.