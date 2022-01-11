Short Time Frames Between Booster Doses May Overload Immune System - EMA

(@FahadShabbir)

Short time frames between administering COVID-19 booster doses may overload the immune system of a person, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Short time frames between administering COVID-19 booster doses may overload the immune system of a person, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, the head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy at the European Medicines Agency, said on Tuesday.

"If we have a strategy which we give boosters every four moths approximately we will end up having a problem with immune response. And the immune response might not be as good as we would like it to be. So we should be careful not overloading the immune system with repeated immunization," Cavaleri told a press conference.