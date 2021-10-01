UrduPoint.com

Shortage Of Butchers Threatens UK Christmas Meat Supply - Industry

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:51 PM

Shortage of Butchers Threatens UK Christmas Meat Supply - Industry

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A shortage of butchers could impact meat supplies over Christmas for millions of people in the United Kingdom, and the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) told a Sputnik correspondent on Friday that the only short-term solution is to recruit them from overseas.

"We have been warning of a chronic shortage of trained butchers for some time, and our estimates put the shortfall of trained workers with butchery qualifications at around 10,000," the BMPA press team said, adding that following the UK departure from the European Union in December, a large number of European workers returned to their countries.

In a statement sent to Sputnik, the spokesperson stressed that given that people in the UK have been generally reluctant to enter the industry and that it takes at least 18 months to train a new recruit to become a fully qualified butcher, "the only short-term source of these skills is from overseas."

"These skills are critical to the continued running of Britain's meat plants. If the number of butchers on a production line falls below the required level, production slows and less food is produced," the Association said.

On Friday, The Times newspaper reported that the government is considering plans to ease visa restrictions for up to 1,000 foreign butchers, adding that Home Minister Priti Patel does not feel comfortable with the idea.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Patel´s ministry said the government was closely monitoring labor supply, but that it encourages all sectors to make long-term investments in the UK workforce instead of relying on labor from abroad.

However, the BMPA disagreed with the government´s proposal, arguing that training and qualification programs will not bear fruit quickly enough to prevent meat shortage over Christmas.

"If that's the case and no short-term support is forthcoming from Government in the form of access to migrant labour, we will see this key industry diminished and Britain's food security weakened," it said.

The UK government has already announced that it will start granting temporary work visas for 10,000 foreign truck drivers and poultry workers to solve the shortage of labor force affecting the supply chain.

Related Topics

Shortage Christmas European Union United Kingdom December Visa All From Government Industry Million Labour

Recent Stories

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

11 minutes ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharifâ€™s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

16 minutes ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

22 minutes ago
 US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues ..

US Embassy officials visit NUST to discuss avenues for collaboration

24 minutes ago

Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL due to â€˜bio-bubbleâ€™ fatigue

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral re ..

Pakistan, Denmark agree to strengthen bilateral relations

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.