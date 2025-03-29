Open Menu

Shortage Of Medical Supplies Hampers Myanmar Quake Response: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Shortage of medical supplies hampers Myanmar quake response: UN

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A severe lack of medical supplies is hampering efforts to respond to the deadly earthquake in Myanmar, the United Nations said Saturday, adding that those affected needed urgent humanitarian aid.

The UN said it was mobilising emergency response efforts, alongside humanitarian partner organisations, following the huge earthquake that struck on Friday leaving more than 1,600 people dead in Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand.

"As the full scale of the disaster unfolds, urgent humanitarian assistance is needed to support those affected," the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.

It said the response was being hindered by a lack of medical supplies, along with damaged roads and communications infrastructure.

"A severe shortage of medical supplies is hampering response efforts, including trauma kits, blood bags, anaesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicines, and tents for health workers," OCHA said.

The agency said hospitals and health facilities had sustained extensive damage or had been destroyed.

"Telecommunications and internet disruptions continue to hinder humanitarian communications and operations.

Damaged roads and debris are obstructing humanitarian access and complicating needs assessments," it added.

OCHA said coordination efforts were under way to conduct rapid needs assessments and scale up the emergency response.

"The earthquake caused widespread destruction of homes and severe damage to critical infrastructure," it said.

"Thousands of people are spending the nights on the streets or open spaces due to the damage and destruction to homes, or fearing further quakes."

In central and northwestern Myanmar, hospitals in Mandalay, Magway and the capital Naypyidaw "are struggling to cope with the influx of people injured".

In the southern part of Shan state, multiple townships have been affected, with clothing, blankets, emergency shelters and food assistance needed immediately, OCHA said.

The agency said a convoy of 17 cargo trucks from neighbouring China carrying shelters and medical supplies was expected to arrive on Sunday.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

6 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

6 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

6 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

6 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

7 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

7 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

7 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

8 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

8 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

8 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World