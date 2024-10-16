Open Menu

Shortage Of Skilled Labor, Inflation Deemed Biggest Problems Plaguing Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The global business world considers the shortage of skilled labor and inflation to be the biggest problems for businesses, according to the results of a recent survey.

The “Chamber Pulse: Global Markets, Local Landscapes 2024” survey, released by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) World Chambers Foundation (WCC) on Tuesday, compiled responses from representatives of 96 countries that account for 90% of the global gross domestic product (GDP) to identify the main constraints on businesses and the issues curbing economic growth.

The results of this survey were showcased at the WCF Europe and Asia Summit, held in Istanbul on Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) with the participation of around 800 businesspeople from 62 countries.

- 71% expect moderate price increases, 66% see AI as a threat

According to the findings, 71% of the global business community expects prices to increase moderately over the next 12 months. Meanwhile, 14% expect prices to rise more rapidly, 13% believe price hikes will remain the same, and a mere 3% think prices will decline moderately.

In terms of regions, North America’s most noted constraints are “inflation, shortage of skilled labor, taxation, financial problems, and unclear or unstable domestic politics.”

Meanwhile, the biggest hurdles to growth in Europe and Central Asia, in addition to the shortage of skilled labor, are “geopolitical tensions, inflation, taxation, and unclear or unstable domestic politics.”

