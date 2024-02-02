Shorthanded Lakers stun Celtics, Maxey scores 51 in 76ers win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A Los Angeles Lakers team missing superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis barreled past the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday as Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points to lead Philadelphia over Utah.

Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Lakers' in their 114-105 victory, saying afterward he and the rest of the Lakers had taken to heart James' blunt demand after Tuesday's loss to Atlanta that his teammates "just go out and do your job."

"It's a great message," Reaves told broadcaster TNT. "And coming from the greatest player ever, in my opinion, that's what we should do."

Elsewhere, 76ers guard Maxey and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson celebrated their first career All-Star selections with standout performances.

