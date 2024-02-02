Shorthanded Lakers Stun Celtics, Maxey Scores 51 In 76ers Win
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) A Los Angeles Lakers team missing superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis barreled past the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday as Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points to lead Philadelphia over Utah.
Austin Reaves scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Lakers' in their 114-105 victory, saying afterward he and the rest of the Lakers had taken to heart James' blunt demand after Tuesday's loss to Atlanta that his teammates "just go out and do your job."
"It's a great message," Reaves told broadcaster TNT. "And coming from the greatest player ever, in my opinion, that's what we should do."
Elsewhere, 76ers guard Maxey and the Knicks' Jalen Brunson celebrated their first career All-Star selections with standout performances.
\|
Recent Stories
Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge
Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
More Stories From World
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closes 0.21 pct lower5 minutes ago
-
Int'l tourists to Cambodia's famous Angkor park up 49 pct in January25 minutes ago
-
Int'l tourists to Cambodia's famous Angkor park up 49 pct in January35 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Friday35 minutes ago
-
Fire from gas explosion in Kenya's capital kills 2, injures around 30035 minutes ago
-
On course for power, UK's Labour prepares for a quick change35 minutes ago
-
Boosting US investments in Pakistan remains govt 's top priority: Masood Khan35 minutes ago
-
Feature: Spring Festival travel rush guidance with warmth, skill35 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Cluster of magnificent buildings over 2,500 years ago found in Zhejiang44 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists map out hippocampal neurons in mouse brain44 minutes ago
-
China invites journalists to cover annual "two sessions"45 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang fully respects, protects human rights: Govt Work Report45 minutes ago