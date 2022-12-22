Shortlists for 2023 Oscars Announced for 10 Categories - Academy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The US academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced on Thursday shortlists for 2023 Oscars, the world's leading film award, in 10 categories.

The nominees were revealed in the categories of Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

In the Documentary Feature Film category, 15 works were selected, including "Navalny" by Canadian director Daniel Roher about jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, "A House Made of Splinters" by Simon Lereng Wilmont about children living in a temporary orphanage in eastern Ukraine, and Laura Poitras' "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice International Film Festival.

Works by American, Indian and Chinese directors also qualify for the Academy Award nomination in this category.

The International Feature Film category consists of 15 films selected from entries from 92 countries, including Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Poland, Sweden and South Korea. Academy members will view all 15 shortlisted films to vote and select five nominees.

The 2023 Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on March 12.