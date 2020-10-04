Shot Fired From Vehicle at Trump Parade in Ohio - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Police in Hilliard, Ohio are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred during a parade in support of US President Donald Trump, WCMH-TV reports.

A 911 call reporting a shot being fired from a black pickup truck with Trump and US flags came in at around 10:40 a.

m. local time on Saturday (14:40 GMT), Hilliard police said as cited by WCMH-TV.

The pickup truck was also reported to have a US Marines sticker. A shot was fired from the pickup truck at another vehicle, the 911 caller said.

According to Hilliard police, no one was injured as a result of the shooting incident.