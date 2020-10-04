UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shot Fired From Vehicle At Trump Parade In Ohio - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 03:40 AM

Shot Fired From Vehicle at Trump Parade in Ohio - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Police in Hilliard, Ohio are investigating a shooting that reportedly occurred during a parade in support of US President Donald Trump, WCMH-TV reports.

A 911 call reporting a shot being fired from a black pickup truck with Trump and US flags came in at around 10:40 a.

m. local time on Saturday (14:40 GMT), Hilliard police said as cited by WCMH-TV.

The pickup truck was also reported to have a US Marines sticker. A shot was fired from the pickup truck at another vehicle, the 911 caller said.

According to Hilliard police, no one was injured as a result of the shooting incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Trump Vehicle From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

2 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

3 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

4 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Says Juba Peace Agreement Daw ..

4 hours ago

US President Trump Says Feeling 'Well' in Hospital ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.