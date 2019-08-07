Shots, Explosion Heard Near Residence of Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev - Reports

MOSCOW/BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Shots and an explosion can be heard near the house of Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev amid reports about a police operation to detain him, the AKIpress news agency reported on Wednesday.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that fire broke out in Atambayev's home.

Special police units stormed Atambayev's residence outside the capital of Bishkek earlier in the day, using flashbang grenades and rubber bullets. Local media reported that about 10 people were wounded in clashes between police and Atambayev's supporters.

Eyewitnesses from among Atambayev's supporters told Sputnik that law enforcement officers had detained the ex-president.