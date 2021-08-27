UrduPoint.com

Shots Fired At Kabul Airport's Eastern Entrance - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:54 PM

Shots were fired close to the eastern entrance of the Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Shots were fired close to the eastern entrance of the Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

On Thursday, several blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts, leaving over 100 people killd. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

