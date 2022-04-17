Shots Fired at South Carolina Mall, Several People Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) A shooting incident has taken place at a mall in the US city of Columbia, South Carolina, with several people having been injured, local police said on Saturday.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident ” they are receiving medical attention.

The extent of injuries unknown at this time. #ColumbiaPDSC officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety," the police tweeted.

The exact number of the injured and the identity of the shooter have not yet been made public.