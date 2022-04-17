UrduPoint.com

Shots Fired At South Carolina Mall, Several People Injured - Police

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Shots Fired at South Carolina Mall, Several People Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) A shooting incident has taken place at a mall in the US city of Columbia, South Carolina, with several people having been injured, local police said on Saturday.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident ” they are receiving medical attention.

The extent of injuries unknown at this time. #ColumbiaPDSC officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety," the police tweeted.

The exact number of the injured and the identity of the shooter have not yet been made public.

Related Topics

Injured Police Columbia

Recent Stories

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

1 hour ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

2 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to ..

India, under Modi, has weaponized legal system to badger journalists, especially ..

2 hours ago
 Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving ..

Crew of Russian Cruiser Moskva to Continue Serving in Navy - Defense Ministry

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.