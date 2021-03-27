UrduPoint.com
Shots Fired At US Cultural Center In Myanmar's Yangon, No One Injured - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:21 PM

Shots Fired at US Cultural Center in Myanmar's Yangon, No One Injured - Embassy

Shots were fired at the US cultural center in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon on Saturday, the embassy reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Shots were fired at the US cultural center in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon on Saturday, the embassy reported.

"The U.S. Embassy confirms that shots were fired at American Center Yangon on March 27. There were no injuries.

We are investigating the incident," the diplomatic mission tweeted.

The news comes as protests against the military rule are ongoing across Myanmar, including Yangon. Earlier in the day, media reported several dozen fatalities. In parallel, the military is holding a parade in Naypyitaw to mark Armed Forces' Day, which commemorates the start of Burmese army's resistance to the Japanese occupation during WWII.

