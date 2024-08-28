Showdown Looms Over 'boys' Club' Lineup For EU Commission
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A showdown is brewing over the gender makeup of the next European Commission after member states put forward an overwhelmingly male candidate lineup -- in open defiance of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
With the clock ticking down on a Friday deadline for European Union capitals to offer nominees for von der Leyen's 26-person team, 16 of the 21 Names known so far are men.
That is despite the fact the commission chief asked states explicitly, following her re-election in July, to give her a choice of one male and one female candidate.
Not a single country has done so -- and as it stands, women may occupy as few as six posts in the next EU executive, including von der Leyen herself and the nominee for foreign policy chief, Estonia's outgoing leader Kaja Kallas.
The European Women's Lobby (EWL), an umbrella group working toward gender equality in the bloc, said the situation was indicative of an "old boys' club" mindset, calling it "beyond embarrassing".
"If member states truly believe only men are fit for these roles or that there are no qualified women in their countries, they're not just out of touch -- they're delusional," said the group's spokesperson Mirta Baselovic.
Lina Galvez, chair of the European Parliament committee on gender equality, likewise said the numbers suggested a clear lack of "political will" from member states that sent a "very bad signal, especially to younger women and girls".
At the root of the situation is a power play between von der Leyen and European capitals that may well back goals like gender parity on paper, but in practice resist having their hands tied in any way.
"As member states we expect von der Leyen to strive for gender parity," said an EU diplomat on condition of anonymity. "At the same time, we also believe that it is up to us to propose the commissioner we prefer."
"Unfortunately those two desires don't seem to align this time around."
Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the quiet part out loud when he unveiled his candidate -- a man -- reminding the EU chief that the bloc's treaties require only one nominee.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
Thousands told to evacuate as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan3 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results3 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights3 hours ago
-
Astronaut carrying flag at Paralympics sends 'powerful message'3 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results3 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in blaze of colour3 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light4 hours ago
-
Zelensky says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'4 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results - 1st update4 hours ago
-
Juve confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta4 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights5 hours ago
-
PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud9 hours ago