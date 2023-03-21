Shrapnel-Stuffed Drones Downed Over Dzhankoy Targeted Civilian Facilities - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, said all drones shot down over Dzhankoy, Crimea, aimed at civilian targets and were stuffed with shrapnel.

The head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said Monday evening that air defenses had worked in the Dzhankoy area, one person was wounded.

The head of the administration of Dzhankoy, Igor Ivin, specified that the life of the wounded was out of danger, adding that several facilities and power grids were damaged in the city.

"All drones were aimed at civilian facilities. One was shot down above a Dzhankoy technical college and fell between the educational building and the hostel. There are no military facilities nearby. The others were shot down over residential areas. In addition to explosives, each had shrapnel - they wanted to take revenge on the Crimeans for their choice," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.

He also published photos of downed drones.