UrduPoint.com

Shrapnel-Stuffed Drones Downed Over Dzhankoy Targeted Civilian Facilities - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Shrapnel-Stuffed Drones Downed Over Dzhankoy Targeted Civilian Facilities - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, said all drones shot down over Dzhankoy, Crimea, aimed at civilian targets and were stuffed with shrapnel.

The head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said Monday evening that air defenses had worked in the Dzhankoy area, one person was wounded.

The head of the administration of Dzhankoy, Igor Ivin, specified that the life of the wounded was out of danger, adding that several facilities and power grids were damaged in the city.

"All drones were aimed at civilian facilities. One was shot down above a Dzhankoy technical college and fell between the educational building and the hostel. There are no military facilities nearby. The others were shot down over residential areas. In addition to explosives, each had shrapnel - they wanted to take revenge on the Crimeans for their choice," Kryuchkov wrote on Telegram.

He also published photos of downed drones.

Related Topics

Dzhankoy All

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039 ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah visits SRTIP, Sharjah&#039;s premier hub for innovation ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretar ..

COP28 President-Designate supports the UN Secretary-General’s call for climate ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergove ..

COP28 Presidency issues response to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Chan ..

4 hours ago
 Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Ranger ..

Coalition govt condemns attacks on police & Rangers, vows to take action against ..

5 hours ago
 US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Ye ..

US in Talks With China About Potential Visit by Yellen, Raimondo to Beijing - Ki ..

5 hours ago
 US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to C ..

US Still Working to Reschedule Blinken's Trip to China - White House

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.