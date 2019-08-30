Shunned by Macron, French 'Street Medic' Stages Hunger Strike to End Police Brutality

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) In his early 20s, Jean Marie served in the French Army for over three years as a tank driver in the 501 Combat Armored Regiment. After he saw French police firing tear gas canisters and anti-riot guns against unarmed protesters demanding improved social justice, the 48-year-old French veteran decided to join the demonstrations, known as the yellow vest movement, as a volunteer medic to offer assistance to those injured by the police

When tensions ran high after the luxury Fouquet's restaurant on the Champs-Elysees was ransacked and burned by angry protesters on March 16, David Breidenstein, one of Marie's closest friends who was just marching peacefully in the area, was hit in the face by a projectile fired by the French police.

"We were walking in groups with friends from Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux. I was the first group to rush to help David when he got injured. The bones around his eyes and nose were all broken. In fact, he had to live in a dark room for about two months. He had to turn off the electricity and kept the windows shut," Marie told Sputnik.

Breidenstein lost his left eye as a result of his injuries and has been facing financial troubles because his company only paid about 3 months of salaries after he got injured, Marie added.

After his best friend suffered the serious injury at the hands of the French police, Marie decided to demand a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for an end to police brutality and allowing the volunteers, known as "street medics," like himself to offer assistance to those injured by the police.

"I have traveled over 2,000 kilometers asking to meet with the French president, because I manifest against police violence on street medics who are unpaid volunteers trying to save people in the city. The police confiscate our equipment and don't allow us to rescue people. They don't respect human rights. It's a war crime if you don't allow the rescue team to go help people on the floor," he said.

After police officers refused to allow him to enter the Elysee Palace for a meeting with the French president on July 12, Marie traveled to Geneva on August 13 and started a hunger strike outside the United Nations office in the city.

When France hosted the G7 summit last week, the French police once against fired tear gas canisters, water cannons and a controversial anti-riot weapon, known as the LBD 40, to disperse more than 9,000 protesters in the southern city of Bayonne.

The LBD 40, which fires a 40mm rubber projectile, used by the French police is believed to have caused serious injuries among protesters including lost eyes, mutilated hands and broken limbs.

But French authorities have defended the use of the controversial anti-riot weapon. The Council of State, the country's top legal advisory body, ruled in January that the use of the LBD by the French police was legal.

During a tv interview at the G7 summit, Macron argued that it was impossible for the French police to stop using the LBD because of the violence they faced from the protesters.

At the end of the G7 Summit, Macron and other leaders of the G7 group issued a joint statement reaffirming "the existence and importance of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984 on Hong Kong and calls for violence to be avoided."

During the recent pro-democracy protests against a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong, a young woman who allegedly lost an eye after being shot by the police has become an icon to demonstrate police brutality in the city.

However, according to figures compiled by French journalist David Dufresne, violence from the French police has caused 2 deaths, 24 lost eyes and 5 maimed hands since the beginning of the yellow vest protests in October last year.

Marie, the French volunteer medic, suggested that French authorities better try to resolve the issue of violence from the police at home first.

"The French president says what they [the police] do in Hong Kong is not correct. But he's not doing better in France either," he said.

While the police brutality in Hong Kong topped the headlines in media coverage in France, the domestic issues with the French police received much less attention, Marie complained.

"In France, the media is closed. They never talked about me when I traveled over 2,000 kilometers and they didn't talk about my demands, because they're not allowed to do so by the government. We only have social media and unofficial media who can try to tell the truth," he said.

According to the organizers, the Swiss yellow vests planned to stage a human chain in Geneva on Saturday to protest against violence from the French police and their use of the LBD weapon.

Organizers of the yellow vest movement in France have also announced plans to continue their street demonstrations for the 42nd weekend on Saturday.

Marie plans to continue his hunger strike outside the UN office in Geneva to raise awareness about the police brutality in France and UN officials have agreed to allow him to deliver a 10-minute speech during the Human Rights Council meetings in September.

The French activist said he hoped the UN would recognize volunteer medics like himself and issue official identification cards to them, which could be used to avoid detention and violence from the French police.