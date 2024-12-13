Shura Council Participates In Preparatory Meetings Of Arab Parliament Committees
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Members of the Shura Council, who are also members of the Arab Parliament, participated in the meetings of the four permanent committees of the pan-Arab legislature, held on Friday in Cairo.
The Shura Council was represented by its members Saad Al-Otaibi, a member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee; Dr.
Tareq Al-Shammari, a member of the Legislative, Legal, and Human Rights Committee; Hanan Al-Smari, a member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women, and Youth Affairs Committee; and Abdullah bin Aifan, a member of the Foreign, Political, and National Security Affairs Committee.
The committees discussed topics listed on the meeting's agenda, including reports and draft laws, in preparation for the general session of the Arab Parliament scheduled to be held Saturday at the Arab League headquarters.
