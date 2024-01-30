Shura Council Speaker Begins Official Visit To Bangladesh
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Alsheikh began on Tuesday an official visit to the People's Republic of Bangladesh in response to an invitation received by Bangladeshi Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.
Al-Alsheikh will hold talks with Chaudhury and other officials to review mutual relations and ways to develop them.
He noted that this visit consolidates the Shura Council's keenness for parliamentary cooperation and coordination by exchanging expertise and consultation on issues of mutual interest.
Al-Alsheikh stressed the significant role of the council in promoting parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen relations between the Kingdom and other countries. This aligns with the aspirations and directives of Saudi leadership to foster broader horizons for cooperation with other nations.
The Shura Council's delegation includes several council members.
Recent Stories
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Boulevard World Cable Car carries visitors over world's most famous landmarks10 minutes ago
-
Head of Global Water Organization founding team receives World Water Council delegation10 minutes ago
-
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai18 minutes ago
-
French farmers keep up roadblock protests to pressure government1 hour ago
-
China, US restart stalled talks in Beijing for fentanyl2 hours ago
-
Unionists to end boycott of N. Ireland government2 hours ago
-
UN peacekeeping chief saddened over Pakistani peacekeeper's loss in Abyei2 hours ago
-
Schneider Electric collaborates with Charge&Go by e& to boost EV infrastructure in UAE2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says two killed in overnight Russian attacks2 hours ago
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity2 hours ago
-
French farmers keep up roadblock protests, pressuring government2 hours ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 20212 hours ago