Shura Council Speaker begins official visit to Bangladesh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Alsheikh began on Tuesday an official visit to the People's Republic of Bangladesh in response to an invitation received by Bangladeshi Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Al-Alsheikh will hold talks with Chaudhury and other officials to review mutual relations and ways to develop them.

He noted that this visit consolidates the Shura Council's keenness for parliamentary cooperation and coordination by exchanging expertise and consultation on issues of mutual interest.

Al-Alsheikh stressed the significant role of the council in promoting parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen relations between the Kingdom and other countries. This aligns with the aspirations and directives of Saudi leadership to foster broader horizons for cooperation with other nations.

The Shura Council's delegation includes several council members.