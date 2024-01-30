Open Menu

Shura Council Speaker Begins Official Visit To Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Shura Council Speaker begins official visit to Bangladesh

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Alsheikh began on Tuesday an official visit to the People's Republic of Bangladesh in response to an invitation received by Bangladeshi Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

Al-Alsheikh will hold talks with Chaudhury and other officials to review mutual relations and ways to develop them.

He noted that this visit consolidates the Shura Council's keenness for parliamentary cooperation and coordination by exchanging expertise and consultation on issues of mutual interest.

Al-Alsheikh stressed the significant role of the council in promoting parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen relations between the Kingdom and other countries. This aligns with the aspirations and directives of Saudi leadership to foster broader horizons for cooperation with other nations.

The Shura Council's delegation includes several council members.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Parliament Visit Saudi

Recent Stories

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day A ..

40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai

18 minutes ago
 PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls

55 minutes ago
 EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fa ..

EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide

1 hour ago
 realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers

1 hour ago
 Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sen ..

Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

5 hours ago
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

5 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

6 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World