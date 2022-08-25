UrduPoint.com

Shutdown Of Zaporizhzhia NPP To Impact Electricity Supply To EU - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Shutdown of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Impact Electricity Supply to EU - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A possible shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) due to the continued strikes by Ukraine will result in serious energy implications for the European Union, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, told Sputnik.

"If the Zaporizhzhia NPP is stopped due to constant shelling by Ukrainian militants, the energy balance in Ukraine will be disrupted, and as a result, it will affect electricity deliveries to EU countries. Ukraine will switch from a country exporting electricity to an importer," Rogov said.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, has been targeted by multiple rocket strikes from Ukraine since going under Russian control in March, prompting fears of a possible nuclear accident.

