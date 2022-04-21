(@imziishan)

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The editor of a shuttered Singaporean news website was on Thursday jailed three weeks for defamation over a letter the portal published alleging corruption among government ministers.

It is the latest case to fuel concerns about worsening press freedoms in tightly controlled Singapore, with authorities accused of using heavy-handed tactics to silence dissent.

The Online Citizen (TOC), which was often critical of authorities, had its licence to operate cancelled in October over a failure to declare funding sources.

Terry Xu, TOC's former chief editor, was convicted the following month of defaming cabinet members over the publication of a letter stating there was "corruption at the highest echelons".

District Judge Ng Peng Hong sentenced Xu to three weeks' jail on Thursday.

Ng said in sentencing remarks he thought a jail term was warranted after considering "the nature of the allegation, the standing of the defamed parties, as well as the wide spread of the publication".

The letter's author, Daniel De Costa, was also sentenced to three months and three weeks in jail.