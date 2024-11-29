Open Menu

Si River Nurtures Confucian Culture In Chin's Shandong Province

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Si River nurtures Confucian culture in Chin's Shandong Province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Si River, formerly known as Sishui, belongs to one of the major rivers in ancient times.

The Si River that originates from Heiyu Mountain in Xintai City, Shandong Province,Â flows through seven counties and districts including Xintai, Sishui, Qufu, Yanzhou, Zoucheng, Rencheng, and Weishan,Â and drains into the South Four Lakes at the junction of Rencheng District and Weishan County in Jining City.

The river is 169 kilometers long,with a drainage area of 2,383.6 square kilometers.

"Time passes by like this, flowing away day and night," Confucius once sighed by the rushing Si River,leaving a remark that has lasted for a thousand years.

For thousands of years, the Si River, with its broad embrace and surging momentum, has not only nurtured the profound Confucian culture but also attracted numerous sages, philosophers, and literati to visit here.

The five saints of Confucianism, as well as figures like Mozi and Zhongzi, either grew up here or engaged in activities here,Â forming an inseparable bond with the Si River.

Li Daoyuan, a geographer from the Northern Wei Dynasty, praised the Si River in his work "Shui Jing Zhu" as a renowned river of Haidai area.

The Tang Dynasty poet Li Bai traveled extensively along the Si River, leaving behind the beautiful line "The autumn waves of Si Shui brighten Culai Mountain far away."

The Southern Song Dynasty philosopher Zhu Xi also wrote the poem "When along the Si River I seek blooms of the brilliant day, before my eyes stretches away a boundless scene of beauty."

A glance at the visage of vernal breeze, and I know, a thousand flowers of purple and red set spring aglow.



Quanlin, an important water source upstream of the Si River, was once considered as the ancient source of the Si River.

Located 25 kilometers east of Sishui City, at the foot of Peiwai Mountain,Quanlin is at the edge of the Taiyi low mountain hills,where various springs converge to form a spectacular spring group.

Quanlin is named for its abundant famous springs, with numerous springs as dense as a forest, earning it a reputation throughout the world.

The spring group boasts seventy-two famous springs, dozens of large springs, and countless small springs, making it a brilliant pearl embedded in the eastern part of the homeland of Confucius and Mencius, hailed as "the crown of springs in Shandong."

With its beautiful natural water scenery,

Quanlin has attracted many literati, emperors, and generals through the ages,Â leaving behind a wealth of poems appreciating the springs.

This place features green willows, lush grass, bubbling spring like pearls, and floating water algae,Â creating a picturesque scene that is naturally captivating and beloved by people.

During his southern tour, Emperor Kangxi of the Qing Dynasty passed through Quanlin and wrote "Record of Quanlin," praising it as "a place with superior springs, where sacred traces remain."

Today, the Si River Haidai Mingchuan Park and Si River Longwan Lake Art Town have been built along the banks of the Si River,where the charm of art perfectly merges with the vitality of water.

In addition to appreciating various artworks,the idyllic rural scenery resembling a paradise makes people linger and forget to leave.

APP/asg

Related Topics

World Water Visit Jining Springs Vernal Superior From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

3 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

13 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

13 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

13 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

13 hours ago
Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

13 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

13 hours ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

13 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

13 hours ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

13 hours ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

13 hours ago

More Stories From World