Siao Him Fa leads on sombre day at figure skating Europeans

Tallinn, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Frenchman Adam Siao Him Fa paid tribute to the victims of the plane crash in the United States after taking the men's singles lead on a sombre Thursday at the European figure skating championships.

Former Russian world pairs champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov and at least two other elite skating coaches, and as many as 14 American skaters were lost when a plane collided midair with a US Army helicopter on Wednesday night.

American Eagle Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into Washington's Potomac River, with no survivors.

A minute's silence was held at the European championships in Tallinn for those killed in the disaster.

"I really wanted to skate this programme with all my heart, for the victims, for their loved ones and for all their families," said Siao Him Fa after posting 93.12 in his short programme to boost his hopes of winning a third straight European title.

"The competition itself is no longer important compared to the message that I wanted to convey with the programme."

Georgian Nika Egadze is 1.18 points behind in second place, with Russian-born Pole Vladimir Samoilov in third after scoring 85.98.

Later on Thursday, Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin took the pairs title with a strong free skate.

Hase and Volodin were gold-medal favourites in the absence of reigning champions Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise of Italy due to an injury for Guarise.

The German duo, world bronze medallists last year, posted a combined total of 212.48 points, beating Italians Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii by 5.59 points.

Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava completed the podium.

