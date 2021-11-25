Siberia Coal Mine Accident Death Toll Increases To Nine - Regional Authorities
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:42 PM
The number of people killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to nine, the regional government said
NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The number of people killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to nine, the regional government said.
"49 people remain at the mine, at 15.05 (08.05 GMT) nine of them were found dead," the regional government said in a statement.