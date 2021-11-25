Siberia Coal Mine Accident Death Toll Increases to Nine - Regional Authorities

The number of people killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to nine, the regional government said

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The number of people killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to nine, the regional government said.

"49 people remain at the mine, at 15.05 (08.05 GMT) nine of them were found dead," the regional government said in a statement.