UrduPoint.com

Siberia Coal Mine Accident Death Toll Increases To Nine - Regional Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:42 PM

Siberia Coal Mine Accident Death Toll Increases to Nine - Regional Authorities

The number of people killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to nine, the regional government said

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The number of people killed in an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region in Siberia on Thursday increased to nine, the regional government said.

"49 people remain at the mine, at 15.05 (08.05 GMT) nine of them were found dead," the regional government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Kemerovo Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Ahmed Al Raisi wins Interpol presidency ..

UAE&#039;s Ahmed Al Raisi wins Interpol presidency for 4-year term

13 minutes ago
 Hong Kong shares end with gains

Hong Kong shares end with gains

57 seconds ago
 Beijing voices 'grave concern' over Solomon Island ..

Beijing voices 'grave concern' over Solomon Islands Chinatown riots

1 minute ago
 European stocks rise at open after strong US data

European stocks rise at open after strong US data

1 minute ago
 PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations ..

PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations

16 minutes ago
 Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.